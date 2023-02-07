Rescue teams from Turkey as well as White Helmets in Syria are racing against time to rescue those trapped beneath the rubble. After the initial shock has passed, people in affected regions in southern Turkey have expressed their discontent as people affected by the earthquake are digging with their hands to rescue those trapped inside the rubble.

Anger in Hatay is growing, because citizens there are angered that help has not reached those affected by the earthquake. Volunteers who have joined rescue efforts are en route to the city, but residents fear time is ticking for those trapped in the rubble.

“With the support of the mayors of Ankara, Istanbul and Izmir, we can now provide food, tents and drinking water support. Most of the public buildings, our own building, the fire department, AFAD, and three hospitals have been severely damaged, our losses are very high,” Hatay municipality mayor Lütfü Savaş was quoted as saying by BBC Turkish.

Savaş said that the Hatay airport is unusable and the efforts are now concentrated on recovering whatever is possible. He said that experienced professionals will be needed to help the city. He outlined that there were serious communication problems between the city centre and certain parts of Hatay.

Speaking to news agency the Guardian, a Turkish overseas citizen spoke of the plight of people trapped in Hatay. The person told the news agency that there was a case of a family member being trapped under a slab of concrete for a long period of time but no help was available.

A video on Twitter which now has more than 8 million views shows one person, wailing, crying and asking in the video how they are supposed to find their parents, while pointing to a heap of rubble which was once their apartment.

Ben annemi babamı burda nasıl bulayım lütfen ekip yollayın vinç lazım Hatay iskenderun kurtulus mah. 79sok no1 pişkin aprt. Lütfen yardım edin Allah rızası için yardım edin pic.twitter.com/BwmfsT8njF — Çağrı Unsal (@cagriunsal34) February 6, 2023

Hatay is suffering constant power outages and the rain - along with snow - is affecting rescue operations.

In northwestern Syria, the devastating effects of the civil war has already destroyed the infrastructure and the earthquake has put the final nail in the coffin.

The already weakened buildings have collapsed and thousands of people remain trapped beneath the rubble in Azaz, parts of Aleppo and Hama.

The White Helmets are running rescue operations there but there are only a few thousands of them and they have to rescue millions of people affected in those regions.

Oubadah Alwan, a spokesman for the Syrian Civil Defence forces, also known as the White Helmets, told the Guardian that the earthquake could not have come at a worse time. Like Hatay, rebel-held areas of northern Syria are also facing freezing temperatures and rain, which continue to halt rescue operations.

