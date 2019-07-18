Take the pledge to vote

'Howdy, Modi!' Indian Community in Texas Gets Set to Welcome PM During US Tour

This will be Prime Minister Narendra Modi's third major address to the Indian-American community since he became Prime Minister in 2014.

News18.com

Updated:July 18, 2019, 2:34 PM IST
A poster for the event.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a community summit titled ‘Howdy, Modi!’ during his visit to the United States on September 22. The event, to be hosted by the Texas India Forum in Houston, borrows from the informal greeting — “How do you do” — in the US.

This would be PM Modi's third major address to the Indian-American community since he became Prime Minister in 2014. He had earlier drawn huge crowds at Madison Square Garden in New York in 2014 and Silicon Valley in 2016. Houston has one of the largest Indian American populations in the US.

Organisers of the event said attendance at the community summit was free but passes would be required.

“This event is brought to you by the Texas India Forum (TIF), a not-for-profit organization that promotes cooperation between the United States and India, advancing shared values of democracy, inclusive development, and mutual respect,” the website reads.

