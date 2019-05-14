Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Huawei Chairman Says Ready to Sign 'No-spy' Deal With United Kingdom

The British government is in the middle of a furious debate over whether to let Huawei roll out its next-generation mobile service.

AFP

Updated:May 14, 2019, 11:55 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Huawei Chairman Says Ready to Sign 'No-spy' Deal With United Kingdom
Photo for representation.
Loading...
London: Chinese telecom giant Huawei is willing to sign a "no-spy" agreement with countries including Britain, the firm's chairman said on Tuesday, as the head of NATO said Britain must preserve secure mobile networks.

Liang Hua visited Britain as the government weighs the risks of allowing the Chinese company to help develop its 5G infrastructure.

"We are willing to sign 'no-spy' agreements with governments, including the UK government, to commit ourselves, to commit our equipment to meeting the no-spy, no back-door standards," Liang told reporters.

The British government is in the middle of a furious debate over whether to let Huawei roll out its next-generation mobile service.

The private Chinese firm currently has the most advanced and cheapest 5G capacities in the world.

But the United States has warned its close ally that it might have to limit security and intelligence sharing with Britain if it allowed China to play a significant role.

Washington's broader geopolitical concerns have been heightened by a law enacted by Beijing in 2017 obliging Chinese companies to aid the government on national security issues.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, who was also visiting Britain, said network security remained of utmost importance to the Western military alliance.

"Huawei and 5G network is extremely important," Stoltenberg told a London business conference.

He conceded that Britain and all other NATO members had the right to make their own decisions about China and 5G.

"Having said that, of course, what matters for NATO is that these decisions are made in a way that makes sure that they have secure networks," Stoltenberg said.

"There is no way we can escape addressing those issues," he added.

"We are going to make sure our networks are safe." The Huawei debate has pushed Britain into the heart of China's heated battle for global dominance with the United States.

It has also splintered May's cabinet between those who view China as a vital trade partner in Britain's post-Brexit future and ministers who side with Washington's view of Beijing as a threat.

May fired defence minister Gavin Williamson -- one of the cabinet's big critics of China -- earlier this month over a leak alleging that her government will allow Huawei to play a limited 5G role.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram