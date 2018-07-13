Huge Iceberg Drifts Close to Greenland Village, Causing Fears of a Tsunami

An iceberg the size of a hill has drifted close to a tiny village on the western coast of Greenland, causing fear that it could swamp the settlement with a tsunami if it calves.The iceberg towers over houses on a promontory in the village of Innaarsuit but it is grounded and has not moved overnight, local media KNR reported.A danger zone close to the coast has been evacuated and people have been moved further up a steep slope where the settlement lies, a Greenland police spokesman told Reuters.Last summer, four people died after waves swamped a settlement in northwestern Greenland.