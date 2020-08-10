WHO Says Never Too Late to Turn Covid-19 Pandemic Around, But Flags Huge Shortfall in Funds to Fight it

There is a huge gap between funds needed to fight the coronavirus and funds committed worldwide, World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday.

But he said he saw “green shoots of hope”.

“It is never too late to turn the pandemic around,” Tedros told a news briefing. The message is to “suppress, suppress, suppress”.

More than 19.92 million people have been reported to be infected by the coronavirus globally and 729,883â€‹ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

