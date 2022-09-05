‘Human-centric Globalisation’: India Provided $4 Bn in Aid to Lanka, Extended $12Bn to 42 African Nations

India’s permanent representative to the United Nations Ruchira Kamboj on Sunday highlighted India’s role in ‘human-centric globalisation’ at the United Nations General Assembly.

Kamboj pointed out that India provided nearly $4 billion in food and financial assistance to Sri Lanka amid the ongoing economic crisis.

“In our immediate neighbourhood, we are continuing to help our good friend and neighbour Sri Lanka to ensure food security by providing nearly $4 billion in food and financial assistance during the past few months,” Kamboj told the UNGA during an annual joint debate on the Reports of Peacebuilding Commission (PBC) and Peacebuilding Fund (PBF).

Kamboj said that India has contributed to development projects in the global South while working with the UN over the past five years. She pointed to the India-UN Development Partnership Fund set up in 2017 under which India and the UN developed a portfolio of 66 development projects in partnership with 51 developing countries. 17 African countries were also included in these projects and India ensured that these development projects were focused on being South-owned, South-led, demand-driven Sustainable Development Projects (SDGs).

The envoy to the UN also pointed out that India took steps to provide financial and food assistance to countries in need as the conflict in Ukraine impacted the global food and commodity supply chains.

“India has always played a constructive and significant role in the context of peace building through its extensive development partnership with countries of the Global South,” Kamboj said.

During the debate, it was also revealed that India extended more than $12 billion to 42 African countries via 204 lines of credit (LoC’s).

She also discussed India’s role in the UN Peacekeeping Forces. Kamboj said that India has more than 5, 500 personnel deployed across 9 missions who are serving under the flag of the UN. “We have more than 5, 500 personnel deployed across 9 Missions, serving under the blue flag, 177 gallant Indian soldiers have made the supreme sacrifice, the largest number among the troops-contributing and police-contributing countries,” Kamboj said, according to an ANI report.

She called for more support from members of the UN in fulfilling PBC and PBF mandates.

(with inputs from ANI)

