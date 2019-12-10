Human Rights Day 2019: History and Significance of this International Celebration

Human Rights Day | Human Rights Day was came into existence on December 10, 1948, when the Universal Declaration of Human Rights was adopted by United Nations. This day is observed every year across the world, as it empowers us all. The day also acknowledges the advocates and defenders of human rights around the world.

As per the official website of UNESCO, it was the first United Nations agency to place the Universal Declaration at the heart of all its action, to promote it across the world through education and the media. While the Declaration is not considered to be a binding document, 60 human rights instruments were inspired to make a common standard of human rights in one day.

This year it will be the 71st anniversary of Universal Declaration of Human Rights. With the theme “Stand Up For Human Rights”, the aim is to celebrate the potential of youth as constructive agents of change, amplify their voices and engage a broad range of global audiences in the promotion and protection of rights.

The campaign is designed to encourage, galvanise, and showcase how youth all over the world stand up for rights and against racism, hate speech, bullying, discrimination, and climate change, to name a few.

