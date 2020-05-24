WORLD

1-MIN READ

Hundreds in US Protest Outside California's State Capitol against Stay-at-home Orders

For representation: Protestors drive and honk their horns outside of the State House during a demonstration calling for the re-opening of the state of Maryland amidst the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Annapolis, Maryland, US. (Reuters)





Hundreds of protesters rallied outside California's state Capitol on Saturday to protest stay-at-home orders even as residents entered the Memorial Day weekend with newly expanded options for leisure.

California Highway Patrol officers closed the Capitol lawn to demonstrators, so speakers addressed the crowd from the back of a flatbed truck as an airplane flew above towing a banner with a picture of Gov. Gavin Newsom and the words "End his tyranny!" Protesters waved dozens of flags and signs, many in support of President Donald Trump.

Few people wore masks and there was little room for social distancing. The protest came as restrictions eased across much of the state.

Some 45 of 58 counties have received permission to reopen most stores and many public spaces by meeting state standards for controlling the novel coronavirus.

Authorities continue to warn people to practice social distancing and other anti-virus measures, noting that the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths continues to rise.


