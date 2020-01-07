Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » World
1-min read

Hundreds of Australians Arrested For Deliberately Starting Fires That Claimed 25 Lives

The arrests were made in New South Wales, Queensland, Victoria, South Australia and Tasmania, the worst-hit states. Approximately 50 percent of Australia's bushfires were started by arsonists.

IANS

Updated:January 7, 2020, 1:16 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Hundreds of Australians Arrested For Deliberately Starting Fires That Claimed 25 Lives
Firefighters work to contain a bushfire in Australia. (Image: AP)

Canberra: Hundreds of Australians have been arrested for deliberately starting the devastating bushfires since September, that have so far claimed the lives of 25 people, it was reported on Tuesday.

The Australian newspaper said in a report that the people were arrested in New South Wales (NSW), Queensland, Victoria, South Australia and Tasmania, the worst hit states, reports Xinhua news agency. In NSW alone, 183 people have been charged or cautioned for bushfire-related offences since November, with 24 arrested for deliberately starting bushfires. While in Victoria 43 were charged and in Queensland, where the fires were worst in November, 101 people have been arrested for deliberately starting fires, almost 70 per cent of whom were juveniles.

According to James Ogloff, the director of the Forensic Behavioural Science at Swinburne University, approximately 50 per cent of Australia's bushfires were started by arsonists. "They're interested in seeing fire, interested in setting fire and quite often the information around how fires burn and accelerate excites them," he told News Corp.

The University of Melbourne's associate professor Janet Stanley said that arsonists, or "firebugs", were typically young males aged either 12 to 24 or 60 and older. "There is no one profile, but generally they seem to have a background of disadvantage, a traumatic upbringing and often have endured neglect and abuse as a child," she said.

Brendon Sokaluk, a former volunteer firefighter, was sentenced to 17 years and nine months in jail for starting a 2009 bushfire in Victoria that killed 10 people on Black Saturday, one of Australia's worst bushfire events.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram