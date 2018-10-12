GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Hundreds of Islamists Rally in Pakistan for Death Sentence of Christian Woman

Chanting "Hang infidel Asia," activists from the Tehreek-e-Labbaik party also rallied in other cities on Friday, threatening nationwide protests if authorities free Asia Bibi, who has been on death row since 2010 for being convicted of insulting Islam's Prophet Muhammad.

PTI

Updated:October 12, 2018, 8:58 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Hundreds of Islamists Rally in Pakistan for Death Sentence of Christian Woman
Image for representation. (Reuters)
Loading...
Islamabad: Hundreds of supporters from an extremist Islamist party have rallied in the eastern Pakistan city of Lahore to pressure judges to uphold a death sentence for a Christian woman convicted of blasphemy.

Asia Bibi has been on death row since 2010 after she was convicted of insulting Islam's Prophet Muhammad.
Chanting "Hang infidel Asia," activists from the Tehreek-e-Labbaik party also rallied in other cities on Friday, threatening nationwide protests if authorities free the woman.

Pakistan's Supreme Court earlier this week postponed ruling on her final appeal and her lawyers are hopeful of an acquittal arguing she was falsely accused.

That has angered Islamists who want her to be publicly hanged.

Bibi's first appeal was dismissed by a Lahore High Court in 2014, but the Supreme Court stayed her execution in 2015.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...