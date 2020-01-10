English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Hundreds of Rare Green Turtles Found Dead on Beaches of Mexico, Killed by Microalgae

(Image for representation/Reuters)

(Image for representation/Reuters)

A total of 292 turtles were found dead, the Federal Attorney's Office for Environmental Protection said on Thursday, adding that 27 were saved and will be nursed back to health before being released back into the wild.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: January 10, 2020, 4:16 PM IST
Share this:
Mexico City: Close to 300 rare green turtles have been found dead on the beaches of southern Mexico, killed by a red tide of microalgae caused in part by climate change, authorities said.

The algae feeds tiny fish called salp that are toxic to turtles. It reached the shores of Oaxaca state a little over two weeks ago, the Federal Attorney's Office for Environmental Protection said on Thursday.

A total of 292 turtles were found dead, it said, adding that 27 were saved and will be nursed back to health before being released back into the wild.

The animals are endangered green turtles, which can grow up to 1.5 metres (5 feet) long. They nest all along the Mexican coast as well as elsewhere around the world, including off the shores of Hawaii and Australia.

Experts say the vast expanses of red algae are caused by several factors, including climate change.
Share this:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story