English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Lok Sabha Elections 2019Exit Poll ResultsAll India Figures
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 336 82 124
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 267 127 148
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 282-290 118-126 130-138
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 287 128 127
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 242 164 136
-
80Seats
NDA SP+BSP INC OTH 60-62 17-19 1-2 0
-
48Seats
NDA UPA OTH 42-45 4-6 0
-
42Seats
TMC BJP INC LEFT 36-38 3-5 0-1 0
-
40Seats
NDA UPA OTH 34-36 4-6 0
-
38Seats
DMK+ ADMK+ OTH 22-24 14-16 0
-
29Seats
BJP INC OTH 24-27 2-4 0
-
28Seats
BJP UPA OTH 21-23 5-7 0
-
25Seats
NDA INC OTH 22-23 2-3 0
-
26Seats
BJP INC OTH 25-26 0-1 0
-
25Seats
YSRCP TDP BJP INC 13-14 10-12 0-1 0
-
21Seats
BJD BJP UPA OTH 12-14 6-8 1-2 0
-
17Seats
TRS INC BJP AIMIM 12-14 1-2 1-2 1
-
20Seats
UDF LDF NDA OTH 7-9 11-13 0-1 0
-
14Seats
NDA UPA OTH 10 4 0
-
14Seats
NDA INC AIUDF OTH 8-10 2-4 2 0
-
13Seats
INC NDA AAP OTH 10 2 1 0
-
11Seats
BJP INC OTH 7-9 2-4 0
-
10Seats
BJP INC OTH 6-8 2-4 0
-
7Seats
BJP INC AAP OTH 6-7 0-1 0 0
-
5Seats
BJP INC OTH 4-5 0-1 0
-
4Seats
BJP INC OTH 4 0 0
-
25Seats
NDA INC AIUDF 17-19 4-6 2
Assembly Elections 2019 Exit Poll Results
Hundreds Turn Out to Protest Alabama's Most Restrictive Abortion Ban at State Capital
Protesters in Montgomery held up signs reading 'her body, her choice' and 'we are not ovary-acting.' There we no counter-demonstrators.
People head to the Alabama State Capitol during the March for Reproductive Freedom against the state's new abortion law. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
Montgomery (US): Around 400 people took to the streets in the capital city of the southern US state of Alabama on Sunday to rally against the nation's most restrictive bans on abortions in decades.
Women's reproductive rights defenders gathered in Montgomery, as well as in Birmingham, Anniston and Huntsville where hundreds more were estimated to have joined in denouncing the "Alabama Human Life Protection Act," or HB314, which virtually outlaws terminations of pregnancy.
Protesters in Montgomery held up signs reading "her body, her choice" and "we are not ovary-acting." There we no counter-demonstrators.
A woman wearing beige underwear that made her look naked had a drawing of her reproductive system attached to her abdomen and a banner reading: "More than an incubator." Several other women were dressed as characters forced to bear children in the dystopian novel and television series "The Handmaid's Tale." One of them, who gave her name only as Amanda, accused Alabama's legislators of "trying to imprison women and doctors." "Wearing the 'Handmaid's Tale' outfit is sending a message that you're trying to turn us into slaves, reproductive slaves," the 40-year-old-lawyer told AFP.
"They're trying to fill prisons, more private prisons so that women will do hard labor after they get convicted of these 'crimes' of abortion." Last week, Alabama passed a law that prohibits all abortions — even in cases of incest and rape — unless there is a risk of death for the mother.
"Our call center's been getting hundreds and hundreds of phone calls from concerned citizens asking us what this means," said Barbara Ann Luttrell, director of communications and marketing for Planned Parenthood Southeast.
Planned Parenthood is not currently providing abortion services in Alabama. "We'll be having abortion services up and running again as soon as possible," she said.
There are only three clinics that perform the procedure. None of them responded requests of comments.
The Alabama law is likely to be blocked in state courts before its November launch date but Republican Governor Kay Ivey acknowledged when she signed it that it was part of as a wider Republican offensive to get the issue relitigated on the national stage.
"We're going to return to the back alleys. We're going to return to where women will do abortions to themselves," 81-year-old Maralyn Mosley told the Montgomery Advertiser.
She had an abortion at 13 after her uncle raped her.
"We will return to the coat hangers and perforated uteruses. We will return to where women will bleed to death," she warned.
Conservative activists hope to get a Supreme Court decision against the landmark 1973 ruling Roe v Wade that said unduly restrictive state regulation of abortion is unconstitutional.
Conservatives are counting on support at the highest court in the land, where liberal justices are in a minority after the arrival of two conservative members appointed by President Donald Trump.
Trump appeared to suggest Alabama lawmakers had gone too far in a series of tweets late Saturday in which he described himself as "strongly Pro-Life, with the three exceptions - Rape, Incest and protecting the Life of the mother." He urged the anti-abortion side to "stick together and Win for Life" when it comes to voting in 2020.
While the Alabama measure is seen as particularly draconian, at least 28 US states have introduced more than 300 texts since the start of the year limiting abortion rights, according to activists.
Kentucky and Mississippi have banned abortions as soon as a fetus's heartbeat is detectable, or around the sixth week of pregnancy. Similar measures are being adopted in Georgia, Ohio, Missouri and Tennessee.
A judge has blocked the implementation of the Kentucky law, while the Mississippi law is set to come into effect in July.
The country's largest human rights organization, ACLU, has said it will file suit against Alabama's law as unconstitutional.
HB314 seeks jail terms of between 10 and 99 years for doctors performing terminations, which are counted as homicides. It stipulates no penalty for the mother.
Around two-thirds of Americans say abortion should be legal, a Pew Center poll found last year.
Women's reproductive rights defenders gathered in Montgomery, as well as in Birmingham, Anniston and Huntsville where hundreds more were estimated to have joined in denouncing the "Alabama Human Life Protection Act," or HB314, which virtually outlaws terminations of pregnancy.
Protesters in Montgomery held up signs reading "her body, her choice" and "we are not ovary-acting." There we no counter-demonstrators.
A woman wearing beige underwear that made her look naked had a drawing of her reproductive system attached to her abdomen and a banner reading: "More than an incubator." Several other women were dressed as characters forced to bear children in the dystopian novel and television series "The Handmaid's Tale." One of them, who gave her name only as Amanda, accused Alabama's legislators of "trying to imprison women and doctors." "Wearing the 'Handmaid's Tale' outfit is sending a message that you're trying to turn us into slaves, reproductive slaves," the 40-year-old-lawyer told AFP.
"They're trying to fill prisons, more private prisons so that women will do hard labor after they get convicted of these 'crimes' of abortion." Last week, Alabama passed a law that prohibits all abortions — even in cases of incest and rape — unless there is a risk of death for the mother.
"Our call center's been getting hundreds and hundreds of phone calls from concerned citizens asking us what this means," said Barbara Ann Luttrell, director of communications and marketing for Planned Parenthood Southeast.
Planned Parenthood is not currently providing abortion services in Alabama. "We'll be having abortion services up and running again as soon as possible," she said.
There are only three clinics that perform the procedure. None of them responded requests of comments.
The Alabama law is likely to be blocked in state courts before its November launch date but Republican Governor Kay Ivey acknowledged when she signed it that it was part of as a wider Republican offensive to get the issue relitigated on the national stage.
"We're going to return to the back alleys. We're going to return to where women will do abortions to themselves," 81-year-old Maralyn Mosley told the Montgomery Advertiser.
She had an abortion at 13 after her uncle raped her.
"We will return to the coat hangers and perforated uteruses. We will return to where women will bleed to death," she warned.
Conservative activists hope to get a Supreme Court decision against the landmark 1973 ruling Roe v Wade that said unduly restrictive state regulation of abortion is unconstitutional.
Conservatives are counting on support at the highest court in the land, where liberal justices are in a minority after the arrival of two conservative members appointed by President Donald Trump.
Trump appeared to suggest Alabama lawmakers had gone too far in a series of tweets late Saturday in which he described himself as "strongly Pro-Life, with the three exceptions - Rape, Incest and protecting the Life of the mother." He urged the anti-abortion side to "stick together and Win for Life" when it comes to voting in 2020.
While the Alabama measure is seen as particularly draconian, at least 28 US states have introduced more than 300 texts since the start of the year limiting abortion rights, according to activists.
Kentucky and Mississippi have banned abortions as soon as a fetus's heartbeat is detectable, or around the sixth week of pregnancy. Similar measures are being adopted in Georgia, Ohio, Missouri and Tennessee.
A judge has blocked the implementation of the Kentucky law, while the Mississippi law is set to come into effect in July.
The country's largest human rights organization, ACLU, has said it will file suit against Alabama's law as unconstitutional.
HB314 seeks jail terms of between 10 and 99 years for doctors performing terminations, which are counted as homicides. It stipulates no penalty for the mother.
Around two-thirds of Americans say abortion should be legal, a Pew Center poll found last year.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Was Keen to Play World Cup, But Felt Cornered: De Villiers
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Rashid to Rabada - Five First Time World Cuppers
- Toyota Glanza Launch Officially Confirmed For June 6, 2019
- New Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Images Leaked Ahead of Launch
- Kangana Ranaut's Floral Dress at Cannes can be Your Go To Outfit this Summer
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results