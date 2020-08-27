Hungary Cabinet Chief, Justice Minister Quarantined Over Coronavirus

BUDAPEST: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s cabinet chief has been quarantined until he tests negative for the coronavirus, after attending a private event last Saturday where a participant tested positive, Orban’s office said.

The first test on Gergely Gulyas was negative, it said in a statement on state news agency MTI on Thursday. A state secretary working in Orban’s office, Balazs Orban, has also gone into self-isolation since Wednesday.

Orban’s office said Gulyas could leave quarantine and attend a government meeting on Friday only if his second test proved negative.

Justice Minister Judit Varga announced on her Facebook page that she had also moved into quarantine after meeting someone on Monday who had been diagnosed with COVID-19. She said her first test on Thursday was negative and she had shown no symptoms.

The governing Fidesz party’s director of communications, Istvan Hollik, announced on his official Facebook page that he had also tested positive.

Hollik was one of the organizers of an event where Orban was supposed to speak on Friday. The event was cancelled on Wednesday, according to its official page.

The Hungarian government is expected to discuss new restrictions due to a rising number of infections, flagged by Orban last week.

Also Watch What Role Will Indian-Americans Play In The 2020 US Presidential Polls?

The central European country recorded 91 new infections on Thursday, the highest figure since April, with total cases now at 5,379. Hungary has recorded 614 deaths from the disease.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor