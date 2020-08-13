Hungary wants EU to pursue dialogue, careful steps on Belarus

BUDAPEST Hungary wants the European Union to pursue dialogue with Belarus and avoid ostracising it, its foreign minister said on Thursday, after days of violent protests in Minsk where President Alexander Lukashenko claimed a landslide re-election victory.

“We are interested in the EU making decisions based on dialogue, which do not make it impossible for the European Union and Belarus to build their relationship in the future, or set back the Eastern Partnership Programme,” Peter Szijjarto said in a Facebook post.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor