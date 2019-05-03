English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Hunger Games: Restaurant Owner in Austria Hurls Plates, Abuses Diners Who Complained of Wrong Order
Police in Upper Austria said they were called to a restaurant in Bad Schallerbach, about 200 kilometres (125 miles) from Vienna late Wednesday, when the owner went berserk.
This image is for representation purpose only.
Vienna: Two diners in Austria bit off more than they could chew when they dared to complain about a mix-up in their food order and were compelled to run for safety from the enraged restaurant owner, police said Thursday.
Police in Upper Austria said they were called to a restaurant in Bad Schallerbach, about 200 kilometres (125 miles) from Vienna late Wednesday, when the owner went berserk and hurled abuse -- as well as dinner plates piled with food -- at two customers who pointed out that he had got their order wrong.
"After being confronted with a complaint about an order mix-up, the 56-year-old innkeeper... threw plates and their contents in the customers' faces," the police said in statement.
The two customers -- a Hungarian and a German national aged 40 and 41 -- suffered facial bruises and a cut lip, the statement said.
The owner then turned on a group of four other diners who wanted to leave the establishment following the incident and repeatedly hit a 43-year-old man and his 71-year-old father.
