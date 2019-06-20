Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Hungry Polar Bear Found Roaming City in Russia Captured, Will be Taken to Zoo for Recovery

Authorities of the industrial city of Norilsk said that the female bear, which had apparently trekked south from the shores of the Kara Sea, is being inspected by veterinarians.

AFP

Updated:June 20, 2019, 9:31 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Hungry Polar Bear Found Roaming City in Russia Captured, Will be Taken to Zoo for Recovery
A stray polar bear is seen in the industrial city of Norilsk, Russia June 17, 2019.(REUTERS/Irina Yarinskaya/Zapolyarnaya Pravda)
Loading...

Moscow: Russian officials on Thursday said that scientists have captured a hungry polar bear found roaming the streets of an Arctic city, hundreds of kilometres from its natural habitat, and would take it to a zoo to recover.

"Zoologists have caught the female polar bear wandering around Norilsk," the authorities of the industrial city said in a statement, adding that the bear had apparently trekked south from the shores of the Kara Sea, which is part of the Arctic.

Polar bears have been increasingly wandering into inhabited areas of northern Russia as climate change and regional development reduce their habitat and food supply and they turn to other sources such as waste bins.

The animal — estimated to be around one year old and weighing some 200 kg — is being inspected by veterinarians.

Officials plan to send the bear to a zoo in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk on Friday. "The animal's health does not allow for her to be released into the wild," the statement said. "In Krasnoyarsk, the bear will be fully examined and receive the necessary treatment."

Images of the visibly exhausted animal roaming Norilsk in search of food have gone viral.

Sightings of polar bears so far south from their usual habitat are rare.

In February, officials declared an emergency after dozens of polar bears entered a settlement on the far northern Novaya Zemlya archipelago, attracted by its rubbish tip, and some wandered into buildings.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram