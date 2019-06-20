Hungry Polar Bear Found Roaming City in Russia Captured, Will be Taken to Zoo for Recovery
Authorities of the industrial city of Norilsk said that the female bear, which had apparently trekked south from the shores of the Kara Sea, is being inspected by veterinarians.
A stray polar bear is seen in the industrial city of Norilsk, Russia June 17, 2019.(REUTERS/Irina Yarinskaya/Zapolyarnaya Pravda)
Moscow: Russian officials on Thursday said that scientists have captured a hungry polar bear found roaming the streets of an Arctic city, hundreds of kilometres from its natural habitat, and would take it to a zoo to recover.
"Zoologists have caught the female polar bear wandering around Norilsk," the authorities of the industrial city said in a statement, adding that the bear had apparently trekked south from the shores of the Kara Sea, which is part of the Arctic.
Polar bears have been increasingly wandering into inhabited areas of northern Russia as climate change and regional development reduce their habitat and food supply and they turn to other sources such as waste bins.
The animal — estimated to be around one year old and weighing some 200 kg — is being inspected by veterinarians.
Officials plan to send the bear to a zoo in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk on Friday. "The animal's health does not allow for her to be released into the wild," the statement said. "In Krasnoyarsk, the bear will be fully examined and receive the necessary treatment."
Images of the visibly exhausted animal roaming Norilsk in search of food have gone viral.
Sightings of polar bears so far south from their usual habitat are rare.
In February, officials declared an emergency after dozens of polar bears entered a settlement on the far northern Novaya Zemlya archipelago, attracted by its rubbish tip, and some wandered into buildings.
Also Watch
-
What It Means To Be Lok Sabha Speaker
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
Union Budget 2019: Ten Things That India Expects From FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Maiden Budget
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
BJP MPs Greet Owaisi With ‘Jai Shree Ram’ Slogans, He Retorts With ‘Allahu Akbar’ And ‘Jai Hind’ Slogan
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Over 250 Tourists Stranded In Sikkim's Zima Rescued
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Ground Report: Acute Encephalitis Syndrome Kills 129 children in Bihar
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Yuvraj Singh Set to Play for Toronto Nationals in GL T20 Canada
- Riviera Beach City in USA Pays Over Rs 4 Crore to Rid Ransomware Attack by Hackers
- Kia Seltos SUV Unveiled in India, Gets Connectivity Features and 10.25-inch Touchscreen
- Ranveer Singh Gets Legal Notice from WWE Wrestler Brock Lesnar's Advocate Paul Heyman
- Priyanka Chopra Shows How to Slay in a Flame Shirt-dress this Summer
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s