News18 Logo

world

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»World
1-MIN READ

Hurricane Delta Re-strengthens To Category 2 In Gulf Of Mexico

Hurricane Delta Re-strengthens To Category 2 In Gulf Of Mexico

Hurricane Delta restrengthened into a category 2 storm in the Gulf of Mexico, and could become a major hurricane by Thursday night or Friday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Thursday.

Hurricane Delta re-strengthened into a category 2 storm in the Gulf of Mexico, and could become a major hurricane by Thursday night or Friday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Thursday.

About 485 miles (780 km) south-southeast of Cameron, Louisiana with maximum sustained winds of 100 miles (155 km) per hour, the hurricane will move over the central Gulf of Mexico later on Thursday, the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

The hurricane was projected to move inland on the U.S. Gulf coast by Friday night, the NHC said, warning of life-threatening storm surges along portions of the northern Gulf coast.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor


  • Tags:
  • First Published: October 8, 2020, 12:10 PM IST
Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...