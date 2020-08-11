Hurricane Elida forms off Mexico Pacific coast, heads to sea

MEXICO CITY Elida strengthened into a hurricane Monday off Mexicos southern Pacific coast, but is expected to head westward and out to sea.

No coastal watches or warnings were in effect, the U.S. National Hurricane Center reported Monday. Elida had maximum sustained winds of 75 mph (120 kph) and was located about 235 miles (380 kilometers) south-southwest of the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula.

It was moving west-northwest at 14 mph (22 kph), and is expected to begin weakening by Wednesday or Thursday.

Also Watch Sachin Pilot Irons Out Issues With Party After Meeting Top Leadership | CNN News18

The hurricane center warned that swells generated by Elida could affect portions of the coast of west-central Mexico and the southern Baja California peninsula over the next couple of days.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor