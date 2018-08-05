English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Hurricane Hector Gathers Force as it Heads Towards Hawaii and Volcano
Hector grew to a Category 4 hurricane late Saturday with sustained winds of 130 mph as it moved westward at 12 mph Sunday, the National Hurricane Center said in an advisory.
Representative image
Loading...
Hawaii: Hurricane Hector gained strength as it headed across the Pacific, threatening to hit Hawaii's Big Island and possibly its active volcano, officials said early Sunday.
Hector grew to a Category 4 hurricane late Saturday with sustained winds of 130 mph as it moved westward at 12 mph Sunday, the National Hurricane Center said in an advisory.
The storm was about 1,390 miles southeast of the Hawaiian islands, and it was uncertain if it would hit or just brush by the southern edge of the Big Island by Wednesday, said a meteorologist at the National Weather Service's Weather Prediction Center in College Park Maryland.
Some predictions put the storm on a virtual collision course with the Kilauea Volcano on the southern part of the island. Lava has been spewing from vents on its eastern flank since May 3 and its summit crater continues to collapse.
Scientists differ over how hurricanes and volcanoes might interact, including the question of whether low atmospheric pressure could help trigger an eruption.
Also Watch
Hector grew to a Category 4 hurricane late Saturday with sustained winds of 130 mph as it moved westward at 12 mph Sunday, the National Hurricane Center said in an advisory.
The storm was about 1,390 miles southeast of the Hawaiian islands, and it was uncertain if it would hit or just brush by the southern edge of the Big Island by Wednesday, said a meteorologist at the National Weather Service's Weather Prediction Center in College Park Maryland.
Some predictions put the storm on a virtual collision course with the Kilauea Volcano on the southern part of the island. Lava has been spewing from vents on its eastern flank since May 3 and its summit crater continues to collapse.
Scientists differ over how hurricanes and volcanoes might interact, including the question of whether low atmospheric pressure could help trigger an eruption.
Also Watch
-
Donald Trump Calls Media 'Fake Fake Disgusting Media'
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Why Congress is Wary of Taking a Strong Stand on Assam NRC Issue
-
Friday 03 August , 2018
Speed News: Catch the Day's Top Stories
-
Monday 30 July , 2018
What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?
-
Friday 27 July , 2018
Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
Donald Trump Calls Media 'Fake Fake Disgusting Media'
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Why Congress is Wary of Taking a Strong Stand on Assam NRC Issue
Friday 03 August , 2018 Speed News: Catch the Day's Top Stories
Monday 30 July , 2018 What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?
Friday 27 July , 2018 Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30 Won’t be Called a Biopic Anymore After Shocking Accusations Against Founder Anand Kumar
- Manchester City and Chelsea Lock Horns in Community Shield
- Fanney Khan Screening: When Aaradhya Met Mom Aishwarya's Devdas Co-star Madhuri Dixit; See Pics
- Michael Jordan Backs LeBron James After Donald Trump Questions Player's Intelligence
- Friendship Day: Why Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Manish Malhotra are Bollywood BFFs
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...