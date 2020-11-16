News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

Hurricane Iota Strengthens to 'Catastrophic' Category 5, Set to Hit Central America: NHC

This satellite image made available by NOAA shows Hurricane Iota in the North Atlantic Ocean on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at 07:11 EST. (NOAA via AP)

Iota was forecast to bring catastrophic wind, life-threatening storm surge and torrential rainfall to parts of Honduras and Nicaragua, the center said.

Hurricane Iota strengthened into a "catastrophic" Category 5 hurricane and was set to slam into Central America later Monday, threatening areas devastated by tropical storm Eta two weeks ago, the US National Hurricane Center warned.

Iota was "forecast to bring catastrophic wind, life-threatening storm surge and torrential rainfall" to parts of Honduras and Nicaragua, the center said.


