English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Hurricane Lane Strengthens to Category 5 as it Heads for Hawaii
After hitting the Big Island, the storm is expected to churn north over the islands of Maui, Lanai and Moloka'i, which were all under hurricane and flash flood watches.
Representative image.
Loading...
Honolulu: Hurricane Lane strengthened to a Category 5 storm on Tuesday as it headed toward Hawaii where residents braced for "life threatening" winds and flooding when it hits the U.S. islands this week, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.
The hurricane, packing 160 miles per hour (260 km) winds was expected to hit Hawaii's Big Island on Thursday with gusts capable of damaging roofs and knocking out power, the NHC warned.
"Preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion," the center said.
The center of the storm is expected to track "dangerously" close to or over the islands Thursday through Saturday, the NHC said.
"Slow weakening is forecast during the next 48 hours, but Lane is forecast to remain a dangerous hurricane as it draws closer to the Hawaiian Islands," the center said.
After hitting the Big Island, the storm is expected to churn north over the islands of Maui, Lanai and Moloka'i, which were all under hurricane and flash flood watches.
Rainfall of 20 inches (51 cm) in some areas could lead to major flash flooding, landslides and mudslides, the NHC said.
Devastation caused by winds and flooding may make locations uninhabitable for weeks and authorities warned Hawaii residents to be prepared to evacuate their homes.
The Big Island is still reeling from a three-month eruption of Kilauea volcano, which forced thousands of residents to evacuate their homes and engulfed hundreds of structures in lava.
Also Watch
The hurricane, packing 160 miles per hour (260 km) winds was expected to hit Hawaii's Big Island on Thursday with gusts capable of damaging roofs and knocking out power, the NHC warned.
"Preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion," the center said.
The center of the storm is expected to track "dangerously" close to or over the islands Thursday through Saturday, the NHC said.
"Slow weakening is forecast during the next 48 hours, but Lane is forecast to remain a dangerous hurricane as it draws closer to the Hawaiian Islands," the center said.
After hitting the Big Island, the storm is expected to churn north over the islands of Maui, Lanai and Moloka'i, which were all under hurricane and flash flood watches.
Rainfall of 20 inches (51 cm) in some areas could lead to major flash flooding, landslides and mudslides, the NHC said.
Devastation caused by winds and flooding may make locations uninhabitable for weeks and authorities warned Hawaii residents to be prepared to evacuate their homes.
The Big Island is still reeling from a three-month eruption of Kilauea volcano, which forced thousands of residents to evacuate their homes and engulfed hundreds of structures in lava.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
Interview of Ravi Shankar Prasad On “WhatsApp” accountability
-
Saturday 18 August , 2018
Kerala Floods: Monsoon Fury Kills Hundreds
-
Friday 17 August , 2018
Kerala Flood Rescue Mission: 'Madad' and 'Sahyog' Launched by Indian Army and Navy
-
Friday 17 August , 2018
Watch: Heroic Effort By Navy; Pregnant Woman Delivers Baby Boy
-
Thursday 16 August , 2018
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Life And Times of Former PM
Interview of Ravi Shankar Prasad On “WhatsApp” accountability
Saturday 18 August , 2018 Kerala Floods: Monsoon Fury Kills Hundreds
Friday 17 August , 2018 Kerala Flood Rescue Mission: 'Madad' and 'Sahyog' Launched by Indian Army and Navy
Friday 17 August , 2018 Watch: Heroic Effort By Navy; Pregnant Woman Delivers Baby Boy
Thursday 16 August , 2018 Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Life And Times of Former PM
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Asian Games: Injured Dipa Karmakar To Skip Team Final, Will Be Fit For Individual Final
- This Raksha Bandhan, Gujarat Shop is Selling Actual Gold Sweets for Rs 9000
- Govt Asks WhatsApp to Set up India Entity, Find Solution to Trace Origin of Fake Messages
- Report Suggests 2018 Apple iPhone Pre-Orders to Start in Some Countries September 14 With a Launch on The 21st
- In Numbers: Kohli Constructs More Milestones on Way to Trent Bridge Ton
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...