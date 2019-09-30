Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » World
1-min read

Luxembourg-flag Tugboat Sinks in Hurricane Lorenzo, 1 Killed, 10 Missing

The ship ran close to the eye of the category 4 hurricane some 1,200 nautical miles from the French Caribbean island of Martinique. The Ukrainian foreign ministry said 'around 10' of its citizens were missing after the ship sank.

AFP

Updated:September 30, 2019, 10:52 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Luxembourg-flag Tugboat Sinks in Hurricane Lorenzo, 1 Killed, 10 Missing
Image for Representation

Paris: One crew member has been found dead and 10 others are still missing after a supply vessel operated by a French oil services group sank in hurricane conditions in the Atlantic, the ship's operator said on Monday.

The Luxembourg-flagged Bourbon Rhode, crewed mainly by Ukrainians, ran into difficulty in the Atlantic late last week as it ran into hurricane Lorenzo, and was later confirmed to have sunk.

A major search operation was then launched for the 14 people who were on board the tug supply vessel. Three crew members who had made their way onto a lifeboat were rescued on Saturday.

The Bourbon Rhode's operator, French marine logistics group Bourbon, which provides services to oil rigs, said one body had now been found but the search was continuing for the other crew members.

"The body of the missing seafarer was located by one of the aircraft involved in the search and has been recovered by one of the five vessels that came to assist," Bourbon said.

"Rescue operations are continuing to find the other crew members, with significant maritime and air search resources deployed by the French and American authorities," it added.

The ship ran close to the eye of the category 4 hurricane some 1,200 nautical miles from the French Caribbean island of Martinique. The Ukrainian foreign ministry said "around 10" of its citizens were missing after the ship sank. "The search operation is ongoing," the ministry official, Vasyl Kyrylych, told AFP by phone.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram