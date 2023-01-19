Hyderabad-born Aruna Miller Sworn-in as Maryland’s First Indian American Lieutenant Governor

Aruna Miller on Wednesday made history by becoming the first Indian-American politician to be elected as Maryland’s lieutenant governor. She was sworn-in on Wednesday.

A daughter of an IBM engineer who migrated to the United States in the 60s, Miller is also an engineer. She came to the US aged 7 in 1972 and made upstate New York her home.

Miller contested the elections on a Democratic ticket and won the election. Maryland also elected its first Black governor, Wes Moore, who also was sworn-in on Wednesday. He’s the third Black person to be elected governor in US history.

Maryland also elected a Black American as its attorney general for the first and a female as comptroller in a first.

Miller also served two terms in the Maryland House of Delegates from 2010 to 2018.

During her oath-taking ceremony, Miller shared the story of her arrival from India and described her first day in school.

“I wanted to fit in. So when we went to the cafeteria, I had a plan. I was going to do exactly what everyone else was doing. So I ate American food for the first time. I drank cold milk for the first time in my life. I was feeling pretty good. I thought okay, I think I went over all these classmates of mine. They’re my friends now. I walked back to the classroom and proceeded to vomit all over the desk. I was mortified,” Miller was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Miller took her oath while placing her hand on the Bhagavad Gita.

Miller also earned the support of several Republicans, some of them pro-Trump, during her electoral campaign. Miller spent 25 years working at the local Department of Transportation in Montgomery County, Maryland and helped create equitable transportation access with an eye of safety.

“We’ve made history today. But the power is not in the history-making, the power is in the people. In each and every one of you. We’ve said it since the beginning of this journey and this night is no different. This night is not about us, it is about you and it always has been,” Miller tweeted after her inauguration.

