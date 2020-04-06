WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Hydroxychloroquine: All You Need to Know About the Malaria Drug and Coronavirus Treatment

In this March 31, 2020 file photo, pharmacist Amanda Frank reaches for a bottle of Hydroxychloroquine at the Medicine Shoppe in Pennsylvania. (Mark Moran/The Citizens' Voice via AP, file)

In this March 31, 2020 file photo, pharmacist Amanda Frank reaches for a bottle of Hydroxychloroquine at the Medicine Shoppe in Pennsylvania. (Mark Moran/The Citizens' Voice via AP, file)

President Donald Trump and members of his administration are growing emphatic in promoting an anti-malaria drug not yet officially approved for fighting COVID-19, even though scientists say more testing is needed before it's proven safe and effective against the virus.

Share this:

Some American politicians and doctors are sparring over whether to use hydroxychloroquine against the new coronavirus, with many of scientists saying the evidence is too thin to recommend it now.

HOW IS IT BEING USED?

The drug can help tame an overactive immune system. It's been used since the 1940s to prevent and treat malaria, and to treat rheumatoid arthritis and lupus. It's sold in generic form and under the brand name Plaquenil in the United States. Doctors also can prescribe it "off label" for other purposes, as many are doing now for COVID-19.

WHAT'S THE EVIDENCE?

Four small and very preliminary studies give conflicting results. One lab study suggested it curbed the virus' ability to enter cells. Another report on 11 people found it did not improve how fast patients cleared the virus or their symptoms. A report from China claimed the drug helped more than 100 patients at 10 hospitals, but they had various degrees of illness and were treated with various doses for different lengths of time, and might have recovered without the drug — there was no group that didn't get the drug for comparison.

Finally, researchers in China reported that cough, pneumonia and fever seemed to improve sooner among 31 patients given hydroxychloroquine compared to 31 others who did not get the drug, although fewer people in the comparison group had cough or fevers to start with. Four people developed severe illness and all were in the group that did not get the drug. These results were posted online and have not been reviewed by other scientists or published in a journal.

Larger, more rigorous studies are underway now.

WHAT'S THE RISK?

The drug can cause heart rhythm problems, severely low blood pressure and muscle or nerve damage. Taking it outside of a scientific experiment adds the risk of not having tracking in place to watch for any of these side effects or problems and quickly address them if they do occur.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    3,851

     

  • Total Confirmed

    4,281

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    318

     

  • Total DEATHS

    111

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 06 (06:00 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    985,148

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,337,070

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    277,757

     

  • Total DEATHS

    74,165

     
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres