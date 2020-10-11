'I am Feeling Great': Maskless Trump Tells Hundreds of Supporters from White House Balcony

President Donald Trump arrives to speak from the Blue Room Balcony of the White House to a crowd of supporters, Saturday, in Washington. (Image: AP)

President Donald Trump appeared maskless before hundreds of supporters on Saturday for his first public event since contracting Covid-19, declaring from the White House balcony: "I am feeling great."

"I want you to know our nation is going to defeat this terrible China virus," Trump told the cheering crowd of hundreds below, most wearing masks but with very little social distancing at the outdoor event.

"It's going to disappear, it is disappearing," he said of the virus, which has killed more than 210,000 Americans and severely dented his chances of winning a second term on November 3.