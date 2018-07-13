I Am Ready for Character Assassination, Says Reham Khan After Controversial Book Release

A day after her book was launched, Reham Khan is confident of winning the battle in court, if at all it comes to that.Her book, which details her marriage with former cricketer and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) leader Imran Khan, has stirred several controversies in Pakistan and beyond.Speaking to News18, Reham said the greatest legal defence that one can have is the “truth.”“The book has been written in good faith with a view to inform the public of all incidents and experiences that affect society, politics and policy,” she further said, adding that issues like domestic violence, sexual exploitation, voter blindness and mob mobilization were the order of the day.“There is no exaggeration and I have reported what I witnessed, word by word,” she said.Quashing all speculations of the book’s release coinciding with the upcoming elections, the former journalist said that it was natural for people to defend the work by assuming things.“I am prepared for the character assassination and assumptions. I couldn’t care less. I have written to inform and guide and I wish I had not wasted my vote back in 2013,” she said.Months after excerpts from her manuscript were leaked, Reham Khan’s book finally came out on Thursday.Reham writes in depth about her 10-month marriage, detailing the political atmosphere and the leaders in Pakistan at that point. She also writes about how Imran never paid heed to several claims of corruption in the system. One such instance was when PTI leader Azam Swati was accused of nepotism in over 500 applications in Hazara University.She has also written about Imran’s "obsession with black magic" and his various sexual encounters with women and men alike. The book also claims Imran is a drug addict, with coke, heroin and ecstasy being a daily norm for him.