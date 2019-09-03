Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » World
1-min read

I Am Ready to Fight an Election to Stop No-Deal Brexit, Says UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn

Corbyn has long said he wants an election to oust the governing Conservatives, but some in his party fear Johnson will use a threatened new poll to take Britain out of the European Union without a deal by by-passing parliament.

Reuters

Updated:September 3, 2019, 8:59 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
I Am Ready to Fight an Election to Stop No-Deal Brexit, Says UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn
Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, leaves his home in north London on May 11, 2017. (Photo: Reuters/Hannah McKay)
Loading...

London: British opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Tuesday he was ready to fight an election and his priority was to prevent a no-deal Brexit, suggesting Labour could back any move by Prime Minister Boris Johnson to call an early poll.

Corbyn has long said he wants an election to oust the governing Conservatives, but some in his party fear Johnson will use a threatened new poll to take Britain out of the European Union without a deal by by-passing parliament.

Corbyn, a long-standing critic of the EU, has said a general election and efforts to prevent a no-deal Brexit are not an "either or" choice, suggesting that Labour would press on with work to find ways to stop Britain from leaving the bloc without a deal even if an election campaign has begun.

After meeting leaders of other opposition parties, Corbyn said they were "united in our opposition to Boris Johnson's plans for a no-deal".

He added: "We are confident that the legislative route we have adopted has every chance of being successful and we are working on ways in which we can prevent Boris Johnson manipulating an election to force a no-deal Brexit.

"Labour wants to prevent a no-deal Brexit, and to have a general election, so we can end austerity and invest in our communities. I am confident we can have both, and we've been in discussions about a way to achieve this."

Earlier, Corbyn was careful not to explicitly say that Labour would support a possible attempt by Johnson to call an election. "Let's see what happens after this legislation has gone through," he said. "And if an election is called, I am absolutely ready to fight it."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram