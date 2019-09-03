I Am Ready to Fight an Election to Stop No-Deal Brexit, Says UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn
Corbyn has long said he wants an election to oust the governing Conservatives, but some in his party fear Johnson will use a threatened new poll to take Britain out of the European Union without a deal by by-passing parliament.
Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, leaves his home in north London on May 11, 2017. (Photo: Reuters/Hannah McKay)
London: British opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Tuesday he was ready to fight an election and his priority was to prevent a no-deal Brexit, suggesting Labour could back any move by Prime Minister Boris Johnson to call an early poll.
Corbyn has long said he wants an election to oust the governing Conservatives, but some in his party fear Johnson will use a threatened new poll to take Britain out of the European Union without a deal by by-passing parliament.
Corbyn, a long-standing critic of the EU, has said a general election and efforts to prevent a no-deal Brexit are not an "either or" choice, suggesting that Labour would press on with work to find ways to stop Britain from leaving the bloc without a deal even if an election campaign has begun.
After meeting leaders of other opposition parties, Corbyn said they were "united in our opposition to Boris Johnson's plans for a no-deal".
He added: "We are confident that the legislative route we have adopted has every chance of being successful and we are working on ways in which we can prevent Boris Johnson manipulating an election to force a no-deal Brexit.
"Labour wants to prevent a no-deal Brexit, and to have a general election, so we can end austerity and invest in our communities. I am confident we can have both, and we've been in discussions about a way to achieve this."
Earlier, Corbyn was careful not to explicitly say that Labour would support a possible attempt by Johnson to call an election. "Let's see what happens after this legislation has gone through," he said. "And if an election is called, I am absolutely ready to fight it."
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hina Khan's White and Blue Striped Pantsuit an Inspiration from Deepika Padukone's Cannes Outing
- I Love You 3000 in Avengers Endgame Was Actually Said for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Says Mohsin Khan
- Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff Spotted Together Again, Fans Question Sister Krishna
- Samsung Galaxy A90 5G With Snapdragon 855, 48-Megapixel Camera Launched
- Apple iPhone 11: Launch Date, Prices, Specs and Everything Else We Know So Far