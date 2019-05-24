English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Winupa:
'I Feel Badly For Theresa, Like Her Very Much': Donald Trump on May's Resignation
US President Donald Trump said that British Prime Minister Theresa May worked very hard.
File photo of Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and US President Donald Trump. (REUTERS)
Loading...
Washington: US President Donald Trump said Friday he felt sorry for British Prime Minister Theresa May, who has resigned after three years of turmoil surrounding Brexit.
"I feel badly for Theresa. I like her very much. She is a good woman," Trump told reporters on the White House lawn as he prepared to set off on a trip to Japan.
"She's a good woman. She worked very hard. She's very strong," Trump said.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
"I feel badly for Theresa. I like her very much. She is a good woman," Trump told reporters on the White House lawn as he prepared to set off on a trip to Japan.
"She's a good woman. She worked very hard. She's very strong," Trump said.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PM Modi, Says Will Respect People's Mandate
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
PM Modi Stands For A Strong Government
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Could Win By A Margin Of Over 2 Lakh Votes: Manoj Tiwari
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
NDA Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
Thursday 23 May , 2019 Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PM Modi, Says Will Respect People's Mandate
Thursday 23 May , 2019 PM Modi Stands For A Strong Government
Thursday 23 May , 2019 Could Win By A Margin Of Over 2 Lakh Votes: Manoj Tiwari
Thursday 23 May , 2019 NDA Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Fans Call Priyanka Chopra's Husband Nick Jonas 'National Jiju,' Here's Why
- When 'Eleven' aka Millie Bobby Brown from 'Stranger Things' Turned into a Saviour in Real Life
- Emilia Clarke Turned Down Fifty Shades of Grey Because She Was 'Sick & Tired' of Being Asked About Nudity
- London Underground to Track Phones Via Wi-Fi Requests To Monitor Congestion, But Will Never Access Data
- Smriti Irani Celebrates Amethi Victory in the Most ‘Game of Thrones’ Way Possible
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results