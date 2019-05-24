'I Feel Badly For Theresa, Like Her Very Much': Donald Trump on May's Resignation

US President Donald Trump said Friday he felt sorry for British Prime Minister Theresa May, who has resigned after three years of turmoil surrounding Brexit."I feel badly for Theresa. I like her very much. She is a good woman," Trump told reporters on the White House lawn as he prepared to set off on a trip to Japan."She's a good woman. She worked very hard. She's very strong," Trump said.(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)