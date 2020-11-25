News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

'I Knew, As I Clutched by Firstborn, I Was Losing My Second': British Royal Meghan Speaks on Miscarriage

File image of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

The wife of Prince Harry wrote about the experience in detail, saying that it took place one July morning when she was caring for Archie, the couple's son.

LONDON: Meghan, Britain's Duchess of Sussex, has revealed in an opinion article published in the New York Times on Wednesday that she had a miscarriage, an extraordinarily personal disclosure coming from a high-profile British royal.

The wife of Prince Harry wrote about the experience in detail, saying that it took place one July morning when she was caring for Archie, the couple's son.

"I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second," Meghan wrote.


