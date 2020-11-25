'I Knew, As I Clutched by Firstborn, I Was Losing My Second': British Royal Meghan Speaks on Miscarriage

LONDON: Meghan, Britain's Duchess of Sussex, has revealed in an opinion article published in the New York Times on Wednesday that she had a miscarriage, an extraordinarily personal disclosure coming from a high-profile British royal.

The wife of Prince Harry wrote about the experience in detail, saying that it took place one July morning when she was caring for Archie, the couple's son.

"I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second," Meghan wrote.