Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

I Once Had 'Bhang' Lassi: UK PM Hopeful Jeremy Hunt Reveals His Naughtiest Time in India

Jeremy Hunt, who challenged Johnson to engage in more open debates with him, said it was important for both candidates to lay out their agenda clearly.

PTI

Updated:June 24, 2019, 8:50 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
I Once Had 'Bhang' Lassi: UK PM Hopeful Jeremy Hunt Reveals His Naughtiest Time in India
UK PM candidate Jeremy Hunt. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...

London: UK foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt, who is going head to head with Boris Johnson in Britain's prime ministerial race, on Monday revealed his naughtiest act took place during a backpacking tour of India when he had some 'bhang' lassi.

The candidates to replace Theresa May as the next British Prime Minister face the Conservative party's 160,000 members in a postal ballot to decide between Hunt and Johnson and the contest is getting increasingly heated between the contenders.

"When I was backpacking through India, I once had a Bhang Lassi - which is a kind of cannabis lassi - that's the naughtiest thing I am prepared to confess to on this programme," Hunt said on a television interview when asked about his naughtiest act.

Hunt, who challenged Johnson to engage in more open debates with him, said it was important for both candidates to lay out their agenda clearly.

"On the question of debates, he is being a coward. It is cowardice not to appear in head-to-head debates," he said in reference to Johnson turning down a debate planned by Sky TV in the UK.

"People need to know what you are going to do and you need to answer those questions. I promise Boris Johnson the fight of his life and he is going to have that and he is going to lose," he added.

Meanwhile, Johnson has been under pressure to answer questions about a row with his girlfriend last week, which led to police being called to his London home.

The Metropolitan Police has said it will not be taking any further action over the incident and his team insists the issue is of no relevance to the PM race.

Indian-origin former UK Cabinet minister Priti Patel, a supporter of Johnson, attacked a recording of the argument being made by neighbours and then given to the 'Guardian' newspaper.

She branded it a "politically-motivated series of attacks" against the frontrunner in the race.

"That is not the type of behaviour that you'd expect in our country, that's the type of behaviour associated with the old Eastern bloc," she added.

Next month Conservative Party members around the UK will choose the next leader of the Tory Party, who will be the next Prime Minister. Members will receive their ballots between July 6 and 8, with the new leader expected to be announced in the week beginning July 22.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram