English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'I Owe It All to You': Spider-Man, Iron Man, Hulk Pay Tributes to Their Creator Stan Lee
Tributes poured in Sunday to Stan Lee — the co-creator of iconic superheroes including Spider-Man, The Hulk and the X-Men — following his death at age 95.
Twitterati paid tribute to Stan Lee. One of the users posted this image. (Twitter: @YCarolinaLeal)
Loading...
Tributes poured in Sunday to Stan Lee — the co-creator of iconic superheroes including Spider-Man, The Hulk and the X-Men — following his death at age 95.
These are some of the ways in which the Marvel Comics legend is being remembered:
Wolverine
"We've lost a creative genius. Stan Lee was a pioneering force in the superhero universe. I'm proud to have been a small part of his legacy and... to have helped bring one of his characters to life. #StanLee #Wolverine" -- Hugh Jackman, actor who played Wolverine
Iron Man
"I owe it all to you,,, Rest In Peace Stan..." -- Robert Downey Jr, actor who played Iron Man
Captain America
"There will never be another Stan Lee. For decades he provided both young and old with adventure, escape, comfort, confidence, inspiration, strength, friendship and joy. He exuded love and kindness and will leave an indelible mark on so, so, so many lives. Excelsior!!" -- Chris Evans, actor who played Captain America
Spider-Man
"How many millions of us are indebted to this guy, none more so than me. The father of Marvel has made so many people so incredibly happy. What a life and what a thing to have achieved. Rest in peace Stan." -- Tom Holland, actor who played Spider-Man
The Jedi
"His contribution to Pop Culture was revolutionary & cannot be overstated. He was everything you hoped he would be & MORE. I loved this man & will never stop missing him. They say you should never meet a childhood idol. They are wrong. #RIPStanTheMan." -- Mark Hamill, actor who played Luke Skywalker
Fellow Cartoonist
"Devastated by my pal Stan's passing. He was a childhood inspiration, an instructor to me when I was just getting started and a genuinely sweet man. Will miss him terribly." -- Frank Miller, cartoonist
The Hulk
"You let us be extra human... superhuman even. I am deeply honored to have been a small part in the Stan Leeconstellation." -- Mark Ruffalo, actor who played The Hulk
The Wasp
"I believe with all my heart that #StanLee would want to be celebrated today. Even through your tears, let's flood the internet with all the artwork, good, great or awful, that's ever been created in Stan's name." -- Evangeline Lilly, actress who played The Wasp
Marvel Studios
"No one has had more of an impact on my career and everything we do at Marvel Studios than Stan Lee. Stanleaves an extraordinary legacy that will outlive us all. Our thoughts are with his daughter, his family, and his millions of fans. #ThankYouStan #Excelsior!" -- Kevin Feige, head of Marvel Studios
The Academy
"Today, we lost a real-life superhero. Stan Lee, thank you for everything." -- The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
Astrophysicist
"Born before Edwin Hubble discovered the expanding universe, he ultimately created an expanding universe of his own - one of scientifically literate superheroes such as Spider-Man , The Hulk, Iron Man, & Black Panther. Stan LeeRIP: 1922 - 2018." -- Neil deGrasse Tyson
These are some of the ways in which the Marvel Comics legend is being remembered:
Wolverine
"We've lost a creative genius. Stan Lee was a pioneering force in the superhero universe. I'm proud to have been a small part of his legacy and... to have helped bring one of his characters to life. #StanLee #Wolverine" -- Hugh Jackman, actor who played Wolverine
Iron Man
"I owe it all to you,,, Rest In Peace Stan..." -- Robert Downey Jr, actor who played Iron Man
Captain America
"There will never be another Stan Lee. For decades he provided both young and old with adventure, escape, comfort, confidence, inspiration, strength, friendship and joy. He exuded love and kindness and will leave an indelible mark on so, so, so many lives. Excelsior!!" -- Chris Evans, actor who played Captain America
Spider-Man
"How many millions of us are indebted to this guy, none more so than me. The father of Marvel has made so many people so incredibly happy. What a life and what a thing to have achieved. Rest in peace Stan." -- Tom Holland, actor who played Spider-Man
The Jedi
"His contribution to Pop Culture was revolutionary & cannot be overstated. He was everything you hoped he would be & MORE. I loved this man & will never stop missing him. They say you should never meet a childhood idol. They are wrong. #RIPStanTheMan." -- Mark Hamill, actor who played Luke Skywalker
Fellow Cartoonist
"Devastated by my pal Stan's passing. He was a childhood inspiration, an instructor to me when I was just getting started and a genuinely sweet man. Will miss him terribly." -- Frank Miller, cartoonist
The Hulk
"You let us be extra human... superhuman even. I am deeply honored to have been a small part in the Stan Leeconstellation." -- Mark Ruffalo, actor who played The Hulk
The Wasp
"I believe with all my heart that #StanLee would want to be celebrated today. Even through your tears, let's flood the internet with all the artwork, good, great or awful, that's ever been created in Stan's name." -- Evangeline Lilly, actress who played The Wasp
Marvel Studios
"No one has had more of an impact on my career and everything we do at Marvel Studios than Stan Lee. Stanleaves an extraordinary legacy that will outlive us all. Our thoughts are with his daughter, his family, and his millions of fans. #ThankYouStan #Excelsior!" -- Kevin Feige, head of Marvel Studios
The Academy
"Today, we lost a real-life superhero. Stan Lee, thank you for everything." -- The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
Astrophysicist
"Born before Edwin Hubble discovered the expanding universe, he ultimately created an expanding universe of his own - one of scientifically literate superheroes such as Spider-Man , The Hulk, Iron Man, & Black Panther. Stan LeeRIP: 1922 - 2018." -- Neil deGrasse Tyson
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
-
Tuesday 13 November , 2018
California Wildfire: Claiming Lives And Damaging Homes
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
-
Tuesday 13 November , 2018
News18 Explains | Why Avni's Death Raises Questions On Tigers Future In India?
-
Friday 09 November , 2018
12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
Tuesday 13 November , 2018 California Wildfire: Claiming Lives And Damaging Homes
Monday 12 November , 2018 Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
Tuesday 13 November , 2018 News18 Explains | Why Avni's Death Raises Questions On Tigers Future In India?
Friday 09 November , 2018 12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Deepika-Ranveer Wedding: It was Love Personified to See Them Together, Reveals Guest
- Stan Lee’s Creations were Humans First and Superheroes Later
- Bigg Boss 12: Teejay Writes Open Letter to Makers, Asks Why Karanvir is 'Ridiculed' Every Weekend
- ATK’s Komal Thatal Called Up For Indian Team Camp Ahead of Jordan Friendly
- Sony WH-1000XM3 Review: The Bose QuietComfort 35 II is Under Serious Threat, And it is Too Close to Call
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...