‘I Promise to Love You for Life’: First Woman Mayor of Bogota Marries Longtime Girlfriend
Although the country is deeply religious and conservative, same-sex marriage is legal and gay couples have the right to adopt children -- whether or not they are the biological children of one of the partners.
File photo of Claudia Lopez, the first woman elected mayor of Colombia's capital Bogota. (Reuters)
Bogota: Claudia Lopez, the first woman elected mayor of Colombia's capital Bogota, married her girlfriend of three years on Monday.
Although the country is deeply religious and conservative, same-sex marriage is legal and gay couples have the right to adopt children -- whether or not they are the biological children of one of the partners.
"I promise to honor you and love you for life!" Lopez wrote on Instagram to her wife, opposition senator Angelica Lopez.
"Thanks to life for this wonderful year: I earned my doctorate, won the Mayor's office and married the love of my life." The message was accompanied by four pictures of the couple dressed in white and carrying bouquets of flowers.
The ceremony was private and not open to the press.
Lopez -- who won the October mayoral poll in a narrow victory -- seen as a significant step forward in a country used to being led by male elites.
The centre-left former senator, who will take office on January 1, is the first woman to win the post of mayor of Bogota.
Lopez defeated liberal Carlos Fernando Galan with just over 35 percent of the vote in the capital city of 7.2 million people.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- WhatsApp Delete Messages: Everything You Must Know About Self Destructing Messages
- Bigg Boss 13: Is Rashami Desai Faking Her Love for Arhaan Khan? Amrita Dhanoa Thinks So
- Japan's 'Little Miss Period' is Out on a Mission to Shatter Menstruation Stereotypes
- 'Azadi', 'Sarfaroshi ki Tamanna': What Nationwide Student Protests in Solidarity with Jamia Looked Like
- The Tale of Two Hashtags #ISupportDelhiPolice and #HindusAgainstCAA And Why it's Trending