'I Recommend the Moon': On Astronomy Day 2020, Read Interesting Sayings by Famous Astronauts

New Delhi: The International Astronomy Day is celebrated twice a year during autumn and spring. While 2020’s first Astronomy Day is held on May 2, it will be celebrated again on September 26.

On this day, museums, societies, astronomical institutions and planetariums organise seminars, workshops and other fun-filled activities to inform the world on the field of astronomy.

The day was first celebrated in 1973 after Doug Berger, the then president of the Astronomical Association of Northern California called for observing a day dedicated to educating people about the mysteries of the universe.

On this day, here are the top four quotes by famous astronauts.

1. Neil Amstrong about the moon: “It’s a brilliant surface in that sunlight. The horizon seems quite close to you because the curvature is so much more pronounced than here on earth. It’s an interesting place to be. I recommend it”.

2. Kalpana Chawla on achieving goals: “Do something because you really want to do it. If you’re doing it just for the goal and don’t enjoy the path, then I think you’re cheating yourself.”

3. Sunita Williams on teamwork: “You don't look at the big problem all together, because I think it's a little intimidating. So you just take it one day at a time, meet the people who are going to meet with you, for you, and who you're going to work for, and really try to do the best job that you can. That's all teamwork, and that's what space travel is about”.

4. Rakesh Sharma about his space experience: “As anyone can imagine, going up into space was a very rich and memorable experience and yes, it was unforgettable too”.

