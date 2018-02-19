English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
I Should Pay Significantly Higher Taxes: Bill Gates
"I've paid more taxes, over $10 billion, than anyone else, but the government should require the people in my position to pay significantly higher taxes," Bill Gates said in an interview to CNN.
File image of Bill Gates.
New York: Microsoft founder and billionaire Bill Gates has said that he should paymore in taxes and that the government should require other super-wealthy people like him to contribute "significantly higher" amounts.
"I need to pay higher taxes," Gates, who is worth over $90 billion, said in a CNN interview on Sunday.
"I've paid more taxes, over $10 billion, than anyone else, but the government should require the people in my position to pay significantly higher taxes," he said.
Gates, the second richest man in the world after Amazon's Jeff Bezos, did not mince his words when it came to the Republican tax law, which cut taxes for corporations.
"It was not a progressive tax bill. It was a regressive tax bill," Gates said, arguing that the biggest benefits will be felt by the super-rich, despite the Republicans' insistence that the tax cuts will help America's working and middle classes.
"People who are wealthier tended to get dramatically more benefits than the middle class or those who are poor, and so it runs counter to the general trend you'd like to see, where the safety net is getting stronger and those at the top are paying higher taxes," he told CNN.
Asked of how he felt about "rising inequality" in the US, Gates, who has given away more than $40 billion of his personal wealth to charitable causes, said: "All advanced democracies have to think about that.
"You still have about a sixth of the population living in conditions that should be very disappointing to us, and government policies need to really think, 'Why aren't we doing a better job for those people?'"
| Edited by: Puja Menon
