'I Survived, But Putin...': 'Poisoned' Critic Navalny Says He Will Return to Russia on January 17

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who is currently in Germany recovering from a poisoning attack, said Wednesday he intends to return to Russia on January 17.

"I survived. And now (Russian President Vladimir) Putin, who gave the order for my murder, is ... telling his servants to do everything so that I do not return," the opposition leader wrote on his Instagram account, adding that he had booked a January 17 Pobeda airlines flight to Russia.