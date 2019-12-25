Jharkhand result tally
00/81 seats
(41 seats to win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|AJSU
|JVM
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|00
|00
|00
|00
|00
Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
‘I was a little Younger Then…’ Trump Says it was an 'Honour' to Appear in 'Home Alone 2'
Donald Trump spoke with deployed members of the military on Tuesday, and one asked him about his appearance in the Christmas film.
File photo of President Donald Trump.
Palm Beach: Long before taking up residence in the White House, Donald Trump appeared in "Home Alone 2" -- a turn on the big screen he described as an "honor."
Trump spoke with deployed members of the military on Tuesday, and one asked him about his appearance in the Christmas film.
"I was a little bit younger, to put it mildly... It turned out to be a very big hit, obviously. It's a big Christmas hit, one of the biggest," said Trump, who had just acquired the Plaza Hotel in New York, where several scenes for the 1992 film were shot.
"It's an honour to be involved in something like that," said the president, who appeared briefly in the movie.
In the film, little Kevin -- played by Macaulay Culkin and again separated from his parents -- struggles to find his way through the gilded hotel.
He stops a man in a long black overcoat and red tie to ask him for directions to the lobby. "Down the hall and to the left," replies Trump.
Actor Matt Damon claimed in a 2017 interview with The Hollywood Reporter that the businessman would allow films to be shot in his buildings as long as he received a part.
Trump is thus -- most of the time playing himself -- in the credits of some 20 films and series, including "Zoolander" and "Sex and the City."
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ananya Panday Makes Hot Chocolate with Love for BFF Shanaya Kapoor, See Pic
- Aren't You Scared of Me?: When Kangana Asked Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari After Director Got Warning Calls
- Amazon Alexa Told This Lady to Kill Herself Because Humans Are Bad For The Planet
- Mumbai to Hold Event to Commemorate Mirza Ghalib's 150 Death Anniversary
- India a Far Greater Security Risk than Pakistan: PCB Chief Ehsan Mani