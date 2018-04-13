English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'I Will Arrest You' Philippines' Duterte Tells ICC Prosecutor
Fatou Bensouda launched a preliminary investigation in February into allegations that Filipino police were murdering thousands of drug suspects, prompting Manila last month to withdraw from the Hague-based tribunal.
File photo of Rodrigo Duterte(Image: Reuters)
Manila: President Rodrigo Duterte threatened on Friday to arrest the International Criminal Court's chief prosecutor, who is probing his deadly drug war, telling her to stay away from the Philippines.
Fatou Bensouda launched a preliminary investigation in February into allegations that Filipino police were murdering thousands of drug suspects, prompting Manila last month to withdraw from the Hague-based tribunal.
"What is your authority now? If we are not members of the treaty... you cannot exercise any proceedings here without basis," Duterte told a news conference in his southern home city of Davao.
"That is illegal and I will arrest you," he added, according to official transcripts.
Philippine police say they have killed roughly 4,000 drug suspects who fought back during arrest. Rights groups claim the actual number is three times higher, accusing authorities of murder.
In the face of widespread international criticism of its drugs war, Manila has described its withdrawal from the ICC as a "principled stand against those who would politicise and weaponise human rights".
The ICC has urged Manila to reconsider its decision, while warning that the move does not prevent the tribunal from continuing its investigation into the killings.
"You, Ms Fatou, do not come here because I will bar you," Duterte said.
"Not because I am afraid of you (but) because you will never have jurisdiction over my person, not in a million years." The ICC opened in 2002 to try abuses in countries where national courts cannot or will not prosecute.
Manila ratified the Rome Statute that created the treaty in 2011, but Duterte has insisted it cannot be enforced in the Philippines on a technicality.
Buoyed by high domestic popularity ratings, Duterte has fiercely defended his drug war as a battle to provide security for the nation's 100 million people.
He has frequently urged authorities to kill drug suspects while promising to protect police from legal repercussions.
Also Watch
Fatou Bensouda launched a preliminary investigation in February into allegations that Filipino police were murdering thousands of drug suspects, prompting Manila last month to withdraw from the Hague-based tribunal.
"What is your authority now? If we are not members of the treaty... you cannot exercise any proceedings here without basis," Duterte told a news conference in his southern home city of Davao.
"That is illegal and I will arrest you," he added, according to official transcripts.
Philippine police say they have killed roughly 4,000 drug suspects who fought back during arrest. Rights groups claim the actual number is three times higher, accusing authorities of murder.
In the face of widespread international criticism of its drugs war, Manila has described its withdrawal from the ICC as a "principled stand against those who would politicise and weaponise human rights".
The ICC has urged Manila to reconsider its decision, while warning that the move does not prevent the tribunal from continuing its investigation into the killings.
"You, Ms Fatou, do not come here because I will bar you," Duterte said.
"Not because I am afraid of you (but) because you will never have jurisdiction over my person, not in a million years." The ICC opened in 2002 to try abuses in countries where national courts cannot or will not prosecute.
Manila ratified the Rome Statute that created the treaty in 2011, but Duterte has insisted it cannot be enforced in the Philippines on a technicality.
Buoyed by high domestic popularity ratings, Duterte has fiercely defended his drug war as a battle to provide security for the nation's 100 million people.
He has frequently urged authorities to kill drug suspects while promising to protect police from legal repercussions.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Bijaya Das
-
Kathua Horror: Family Still In Shock
-
Thursday 12 April , 2018
Chilling Kathua Rape Chargesheet Jolts India
-
Thursday 12 April , 2018
Watch: Bangladesh Ends Reservations in Govt. Jobs
-
Thursday 12 April , 2018
Xolo Era 3X Review: Ease-of-Use is The Biggest USP
-
Wednesday 11 April , 2018
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Gives Testimony Before Congress
Kathua Horror: Family Still In Shock
Thursday 12 April , 2018 Chilling Kathua Rape Chargesheet Jolts India
Thursday 12 April , 2018 Watch: Bangladesh Ends Reservations in Govt. Jobs
Thursday 12 April , 2018 Xolo Era 3X Review: Ease-of-Use is The Biggest USP
Wednesday 11 April , 2018 Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Gives Testimony Before Congress
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|17
|11
|14
|42
|1
|Australia
|65
|49
|54
|168
|2
|England
|31
|34
|34
|99
|4
|Canada
|14
|34
|26
|74
|5
|South Africa
|13
|10
|12
|35
|6
|New Zealand
|10
|14
|12
|36
|7
|Scotland
|9
|13
|19
|41
|8
|Nigeria
|8
|5
|5
|18
|9
|Cyprus
|8
|1
|5
|14
|10
|Wales
|7
|10
|12
|29
|11
|Jamaica
|6
|8
|8
|22
|12
|Malaysia
|5
|5
|10
|20
|13
|Singapore
|3
|1
|1
|5
|14
|Uganda
|3
|0
|2
|5
|15
|Kenya
|2
|5
|6
|13
|16
|Samoa
|2
|2
|0
|4
|17
|Botswana
|2
|1
|0
|3
|17
|Trinidad And Tobago
|2
|1
|0
|3
|19
|Bahamas
|1
|2
|0
|3
|19
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|2
|0
|3
|21
|Northern Ireland
|1
|1
|4
|6
|22
|Fiji
|1
|0
|2
|3
|23
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|23
|British Virgin Islands
|1
|0
|0
|1
|23
|Grenada
|1
|0
|0
|1
|26
|Bangladesh
|0
|2
|0
|2
|27
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|5
|6
|28
|Isle of Man
|0
|1
|0
|1
|28
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|28
|Nauru
|0
|1
|0
|1
|31
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|3
|3
|32
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|2
|2
|33
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|Dominica
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|Ghana
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|Malta
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|41
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|41
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|41
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|41
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|41
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|41
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|41
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|41
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|41
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|41
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|41
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|41
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|41
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|41
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|41
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|41
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|41
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|41
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|41
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|41
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|41
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|41
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|41
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|41
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|41
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|41
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|41
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|41
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|41
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|41
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|41
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- Australia Did Smith, Warner a Big Favour by Banning Them: Chappell
- Pankaj Tripathi, Amit Masurkar Elated Over Newton's Big Win at National Film Awards
- 3.24 Million Records Were Compromised in India in 2017: Gemalto Study
- 65th National Film Awards: Complete List of Winners
- Divya Dutta, Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar Express Gratitude Over Their Films' Big Win At National Awards