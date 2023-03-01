CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

IAEA Confirms Iran has Uranium Enriched Just Below Atomic Bomb Grade

AFP

Last Updated: March 01, 2023, 00:05 IST

Vienna

The new tensions over Iran's program also take place against the backdrop of a shadow war between Iran and Israel that has spilled out across the wider Middle East (File Image/ Reuters)

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirmed that it had detected particles of uranium enriched to 83.7 percent in Iran

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirmed on Tuesday that it had detected particles of uranium enriched to 83.7 percent in Iran, just shy of the 90 percent needed to produce an atomic bomb, according to a report seen by AFP.

“Discussions are still ongoing" to determine the origin of these particles, the IAEA said. Asked about the particles found in Iran, Tehran said that “unintended fluctuations" during the enrichment process “may have occurred".

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
Tags:
  1. atomic bomb
  2. iran
  3. Uranium
Read More