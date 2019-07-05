Take the pledge to vote

IAEA to Hold Emergency Meeting on July 10 to Discuss Iran's Breach of Nuclear Stockpile Limit

The IAEA confirmed earlier this week that Iran had breached the limit of 300kg for stockpiles of enriched uranium as stipulated under the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

AFP

Updated:July 5, 2019, 10:31 PM IST
In this file photo, the flag of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) flies in front of IAEA's headquarters during a board of governors meeting in Vienna, Austria. (Photo: Reuter/Heinz-Peter Bader)
Vienna: The United Nations' nuclear watchdog on Friday said it will hold an emergency meeting on Iran's nuclear programme next week, days after Tehran breached one of the limits set in a 2015 deal with world powers.

The meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)'s board of governors, which follows a US request, would be held "on 10 July at 14:30", an IAEA spokesperson said.

Earlier, the US mission in Vienna said in a statement that the American Ambassador to International Organizations Jackie Wolcott had requested the special meeting to discuss Iran's breach of the amount of enriched uranium it could stockpile.

The IAEA confirmed earlier this week that Iran had breached the limit of 300kg for stockpiles of enriched uranium as stipulated under the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The US statement described the news of the breach as "concerning". "The international community must hold Iran's regime accountable," the statement added.

Iran has said that as of Sunday it will begin breaking another key limit set in the JCPOA, which restricts the enrichment level of its uranium stockpile to 3.67%.

