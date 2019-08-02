Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

IBM Laid Off a Third of Its Older Workforce Globally to Look 'Cool and Trendy', Alleges Lawsuit

However, the 108-year-old IBM said that it does not discriminate on age, although, the company nearly fired a third of its global workforce while aggressively hiring as well over the past few years.

News18.com

Updated:August 2, 2019, 8:25 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
IBM Laid Off a Third of Its Older Workforce Globally to Look 'Cool and Trendy', Alleges Lawsuit
Image for representation.
Loading...

San Francisco: In a starling revelation, a senior IBM employee has deposed in an ongoing age discrimination lawsuit that the company has fired as many as 100,000 employees in the last few years in an effort to look "cool" and "trendy" for millennials like Amazon and Google.

According to The Registrar, in the lawsuit hearing in the case filed by lawyers on behalf of ex-IBM salesman Jonathan Langley, a one-time HR vice president Alan Wild reportedly testified "that 50,000 to 100,000 Big Blue staff have been axed in the past five or so years".

Young people replaced the axed staff at IBM to look young, as is the case with several tech giants like Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Facebook, among others.

Langley, 61, sued IBM last year for "unfairly ditching older capable staff to replace them with so-called early professional hires".

The 108-year-old IBM, on its part, said the company does not discriminate on age.

In a statement, IBM said: "The company hires 50,000 employees each year, and spends nearly a half-billion dollars on training our team. We also receive more than 8,000 job applications every day, the highest rate that we've ever experienced, so there's clear excitement about IBM's strategy and direction for the future".

IBM nearly fired a third of its global workforce while aggressively hiring as well in those years.

"Langley was a long-standing IBM Hybrid Cloud salesperson until he was selected to be laid off - despite performing so well," said the report.

In his deposition, Wild said IBM wanted potential hires to see Big Blue not as "an old fuddy duddy organization," but as "cool and trendy".

"To do that, IBM set out to slough off large portions of its older workforce using rolling layoffs over the course of several years," he was quoted as saying.

ProPublica published an investigation last March that found IBM had fired an estimated 20,000 US employees ages 40 or older in the past five years.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram