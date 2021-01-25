ICC Has Arrested Central African Republic War Crimes Suspect Said

THE HAGUE: The International Criminal Court on Sunday said it had taken into custody a former Central African Republic commander of the “Seleka” faction suspected of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

In a statement the court said Mahamat Said Abdel Kain had surrendered to the court on Sunday and had been arrested under a warrant issued under seal on Jan. 7 2019, relating to alleged crimes from 2013. A date for his initial appearance in The Hague has not yet been set.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor