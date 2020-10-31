News18 Logo

Iconic James Bond Star Sean Connery Dies Aged 90

Iconic James Bond Star Sean Connery Dies Aged 90

Legendary British star Sean Connery, who epitomised author Ian Fleming's suave 007 agent in seven James Bond movies, has died. He was 90. The news of the actor's death was shared by BBC. In a career, spanning several decades, the British star featured in many critically-acclaimed and commercial blockbusters such as "The Hunt for Red October", "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade", "Murder on the Orient Express" and "The Rock".

He first played the role of James Bond in 1962’s “Dr No”, which he followed up with “From Russia with Love” (1963), “Goldfinger” (1964), “Thunderball” (1965), “You Only Live Twice”(1967), “Diamonds Are Forever” (1971) and “Never Say Never Again”(1983). Connery won an Oscar for supporting actor for his turn as a tough Irish cop in Brian De Palma’s 1987 The Untouchables.

  First Published: October 31, 2020, 18:18 IST
