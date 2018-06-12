GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Iconic Table Used for Trump-Kim Summit is on Special Loan to US Embassy

Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un signed a joint statement at the 4.3 m-long table, designed in 1939 by local craftsmen for the Supreme Court.

PTI

Updated:June 12, 2018, 1:54 PM IST
US President Donald Trump and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un shake hands during an expanded bilateral meeting at the Capella Hotel on the resort island of Sentosa, Singapore on June 12, 2018. (Reuters)
Singapore: An 80-year-old teak wood table previously used by Singapore's Chief Justices played a part in Tuesday's historic summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

The two leaders and their delegations sat at the historic table during the delegation-level meeting at Capella Singapore hotel in Sentosa Island.

Later, Trump and Kim signed a joint statement at the 4.3 m-long table, designed in 1939 by local craftsmen for the Supreme Court.

The table is on loan to the US Embassy for the summit, and is usually on display on the Chief Justice's chamber on the third floor of the Singapore National Gallery, The Straits Times reported.

The table has witnessed milestones in local history such as the appointment of Singapore's first Asian Chief Justice Wee Chong Jin in 1963.

The Chief Justice, the highest post in Singapore's judicial system, would use the table in the daily administration of the court from when the court opened in 1939, until it was vacated in 2005 for a new Supreme Court building behind it.

The table is made up of a single piece of teak wood imported from the region, which rests on two bases as support, with ventilation slits on the sides of the bases.

| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
