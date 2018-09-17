English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Iconic Time Magazine Sold to Tech Billionaire Couple for $190 Million in Cash
Time, like other magazines, has struggled with continued declines in print advertising and newsstand sales.
Image for representation.
Loading...
Washington: Time Magazine is being sold by Meredith Corp. to Marc Benioff, a co-founder of Salesforce, and his wife, it was announced Sunday. Meredith announced that it was selling Time magazine for $190 million in cash to Benioff, one of four co-founders of Salesforce, a cloud computing pioneer.
Meredith had completed the purchase of Time along with other publications of Time Inc. earlier this year. The Benioffs are purchasing Time personally, and the transaction is unrelated to Salesforce.com, where Benioff is chairman and co-CEO and co-founder.
The announcement by Meredith said that the Benioffs would not be involved in the day-to-day operations or journalistic decisions at Time. Those decisions will continue to be made by Time's current executive leadership team, the announcement said.
"We're pleased to have found such passionate buyers in Marc and Lynne Benioff for the Time brand," Meredith president and CEO Tom Harty said in a statement. "For over 90 years, Time has been at the forefront of the most significant events and impactful stories that shape our global conversation."
Meredith, the publisher of such magazines as People and Better Homes & Gardens, had put four Time Inc. publications up for sale in March. Negotiations for the sale of the three other publications — Fortune, Money and Sports Illustrated — are continuing.
The prospective sale is expected to close within 30 days. In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Benioff said he and his wife were investing "in a company with tremendous impact on the world, one that is also an incredibly strong business. That's what we're looking for when we invest as a family."
The purchase of Time by Benioff continues a trend of acquisitions of old-line media institutions by wealthy tech giants. The Washington Post was purchased by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in 2013 for $250 million.
Time, like other magazines, has struggled with continued declines in print advertising and newsstand sales.
Started by Yale University graduates Henry Luce and Briton Hadden, Time first went on sale in March 1923.
Meredith had completed the purchase of Time along with other publications of Time Inc. earlier this year. The Benioffs are purchasing Time personally, and the transaction is unrelated to Salesforce.com, where Benioff is chairman and co-CEO and co-founder.
The announcement by Meredith said that the Benioffs would not be involved in the day-to-day operations or journalistic decisions at Time. Those decisions will continue to be made by Time's current executive leadership team, the announcement said.
"We're pleased to have found such passionate buyers in Marc and Lynne Benioff for the Time brand," Meredith president and CEO Tom Harty said in a statement. "For over 90 years, Time has been at the forefront of the most significant events and impactful stories that shape our global conversation."
Meredith, the publisher of such magazines as People and Better Homes & Gardens, had put four Time Inc. publications up for sale in March. Negotiations for the sale of the three other publications — Fortune, Money and Sports Illustrated — are continuing.
The prospective sale is expected to close within 30 days. In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Benioff said he and his wife were investing "in a company with tremendous impact on the world, one that is also an incredibly strong business. That's what we're looking for when we invest as a family."
The purchase of Time by Benioff continues a trend of acquisitions of old-line media institutions by wealthy tech giants. The Washington Post was purchased by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in 2013 for $250 million.
Time, like other magazines, has struggled with continued declines in print advertising and newsstand sales.
Started by Yale University graduates Henry Luce and Briton Hadden, Time first went on sale in March 1923.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad: Will Not Contest 2019 Elections
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Idols get insurance cover of Rs 600 crore
-
Tuesday 04 September , 2018
Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Meet Anand Grover: The Man Who Battled Section 377
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Watch: Ban on 328 Medicines
Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad: Will Not Contest 2019 Elections
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Idols get insurance cover of Rs 600 crore
Tuesday 04 September , 2018 Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Meet Anand Grover: The Man Who Battled Section 377
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Watch: Ban on 328 Medicines
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- MS Dhoni's Batting Woes Compound India's Middle-order Conundrum
- 'Salt Bae' is Back and This Time He's Making Burgers in the Most Extreme Way Possible
- Meet Rajkummar Rao's Raghu and Mouni Roy's Rukmini from Made in China
- New Set of Code Discovered That Crashes And Restarts Apple iPhones, iPads
- Sehwag Steps Down from DDCA Committee, Says It's in Best Interest of Delhi Cricket
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...