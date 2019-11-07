'Idiot, Villain': North Korea Slams Japanese PM Shinzo Abe Over Missile Criticism
Pyongyang last week tested what it called "super-large multiple rocket launchers" but Japan said they were likely ballistic missiles that violated UN sanctions, sparking a colourful personal diatribe against Abe.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (Image:AP)
Seoul: North Korea slammed Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe as an "idiot and villain" on Thursday and warned he will never set foot in Pyongyang after he condemned the North's latest weapons test.
Pyongyang last week tested what it called "super-large multiple rocket launchers" but Japan said they were likely ballistic missiles that violated UN sanctions, sparking a colourful personal diatribe against Abe.
"Abe, prime minister of Japan, is an idiot and villain," said Song Il Ho, ambassador of the North's foreign ministry, in a statement carried by the official KCNA news agency.
The Japanese prime minister was "a deformed child" and "an underwit", Song said, accusing Abe of being unable to tell the difference between multiple rocket launchers and missiles.
Japan, which is one of the most hawkish of the major powers on the nuclear-armed North, has relentlessly pursued a summit with its leader Kim Jong Un over the fate of a handful of Japanese abductees in North Korea.
But the statement said: "Abe would be well-advised not to dream forever of crossing the threshold of Pyongyang."
North Korea, whose state media excoriates Japan on a near-daily basis for its wartime aggression, has shown little interest in engagement with Tokyo. Kim has met with US President Donald Trump, China's Xi Jinping, Russia's Vladimir Putin and South Korea's Moon Jae-in in recent years.
The North has a long history of colourful personal attacks against foreign leaders.
It has called Trump a "mentally deranged US dotard" and his predecessors Barack Obama and George W. Bush a "monkey" and "half-baked man".
Pyongyang has also railed against former South Korean president Park Geun-hye as a "witch" and a "crafty prostitute" who had Obama as her "pimp".
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 30 September , 2019 Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019 Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019 Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019 Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Anyone in China Under 18 Years of Age Cannot Play Online Games Between 10pm and 8am
- Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Nominated for 2 Weeks as Punishment, Fans Upset
- Hyderabad FC Team Bus Driver Assaulted by Traffic Police, Club Wants Actions Against Cops
- Netflix Will Cease to Exist on These Devices in December; Are You One Unlucky Soul?
- Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 3 Lands in Peak Pollution Season, Priced at Rs 9,999