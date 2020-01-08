Take the pledge to vote

'If America Has Committed a Crime, It Will Receive a Decisive Response': Iranian President

The remarks came hours after Iran fired a wave of missiles at Iraqi bases housing US troops in retaliation for the assassination of Qasem Soleimani.

AFP

Updated:January 8, 2020, 9:04 PM IST
'If America Has Committed a Crime, It Will Receive a Decisive Response': Iranian President
File Photo of Iran President Hassan Rouhani. (Reuters)

Tehran: Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said the Islamic republic's response on Wednesday to a US strike that killed one of its generals shows "we don't retreat in the face of America".

"If America has committed a crime... it should know that it will receive a decisive response," Rouhani said in a televised address. "If they are wise, they won't take any other action at this juncture."

The remarks came hours after Iran fired a wave of missiles at Iraqi bases housing US troops in retaliation for the assassination of Qasem Soleimani.

But Rouhani said it would not be enough if Iran's armed forces hit back for any other action taken by the US. "In my view, America must receive the main response from the nations of the region," he said.

Rouhani was repeating a common refrain among Iranian officials since the assassination that Soleimani's death will see US forces leave the region.

"They cut off the hand of our dear Soleimani. The revenge for him is to cut off America's feet from this region," he said.

"If America’s feet is cut off from this region, and its hand of aggression is cut off for good, this is the real and final response of the nations of the region to America," he added.

Soleimani, the head of the Revolutionary Guards' foreign operations arm, the Quds Force, was killed last week in a US drone strike near Baghdad international airport.

