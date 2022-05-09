'If I Die': Elon Musk After Russian Space Agency Boss Fires A Veiled Threat Towards Him

Billionaire Elon Musk on Sunday shared a picture which he claimed was sent to him by former Russian prime minister Dmitry Rogozin where he accused Musk of colluding with Nazis.

If I die under mysterious circumstances, it’s been nice knowin ya— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2022

The head of the Kremlin space agency, according to Elon Musk, sent a note to Russian media where he said that Elon Musk is accountable since he has decided to arm fascists.

Elon Musk in another tweet, shortly after his previous tweet, in a wry humorous tone tweeted. “If I die under mysterious circumstances, it’s been nice knowin ya,” he said.

The picture he shared of the Russian media, however, carried a slightly threatening tone where Rogozin said that Elon Musk has to answer questions like ‘an adult’.

“From the testimony of the captured chief of staff of the 36th Marine Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel Dmitry Kormyankov, it follows that the ground-based subscriber equipment of the Starlink satellite company Elon Musk was delivered to the militants of the Nazi Azov Battalion and the Marines of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to Mariupol by military helicopters,” the note shared by Musk, translated from Ukraine said.

Musk tweeted alongside the photo - “@Rogozin sent this to Russian media.”

“According to our information, the delivery and transfer to the Armed Forces of Ukraine of PO boxes for receiving and transmitting the Internet from Starlink was carried out by the Pentagon. Elon Musk is thus involved in the supply of fascist forces in Ukraine with military communications. And for this you will have to answer in an adult way, Elon, no matter how you turn on the fool,” the note further read.

The word “Nazi” doesn’t mean what he seems to think it does pic.twitter.com/pk9SQhBOsG— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2022

Elon Musk shared the English translation with a follow-up tweet. “The word “Nazi” doesn’t mean what he seems to think it does,” the Twitter-owner and Tesla and SpaceX CEO said.

Elon Musk has ensured that Ukrainians have access to internet and he has supplied Starlink equipment to the Ukrainian forces as well to operate in areas where Russian forces have caused major losses through bombarding infrastructure.

Rogozin’s veiled threat to Musk is followed by his statement where he said that Russia can obliterate NATO nations in case a full-scale war breaks out.

“In a nuclear war, NATO countries will be destroyed by us in half an hour. But we must not allow it, because the consequences of the exchange of nuclear strikes will affect the state of our Earth,” Russia’s space agency chief said on his Telegram channel.

Seriously, how tough are you really if can’t even handle 280 chars of criticism!?— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2022

“We are liberating Ukraine from NATO occupation and pushing the worst enemy away from our western borders,” he further added.

Musk also took a jibe at Dmitry Rogozin’s Twitter account’s ‘Protected’ status. “Seriously, how tough are you really if (you) can’t even handle 280 chars of criticism!?” he said.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk’s tweet where he claims his life is in danger met with hilarious reactions but his mother Maye Musk was not amused.

“That’s not funny,” Maye Musk, who accompanied her son at the 2022 Met Gala. “Sorry! I will do my best to stay alive,” Musk said in response.

