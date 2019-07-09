Take the pledge to vote

'If I Win Polls, Our Ambassador Stays': UK PM Contender Challenges Trump Over Envoy Spat

British foreign minister Jeremy Hunt said if he becomes Prime Minister, the ambassador, Kim Darroch, would remain in his post.

Reuters

Updated:July 9, 2019, 10:37 PM IST
UK PM candidate Jeremy Hunt. (Image: Reuters)
UK PM candidate Jeremy Hunt. (Image: Reuters)
London: British foreign minister Jeremy Hunt, one of the two contenders to become prime minister, challenged US President Donald Trump over his criticisms of the British ambassador to Washington whose confidential comments on Trump were leaked.

"@realDonaldTrump friends speak frankly so I will: these comments are disrespectful and wrong to our Prime Minister and my country," Hunt said on Twitter on Tuesday. "Your diplomats give their private opinions to @SecPompeo and so do ours!"

Hunt said if he becomes Prime Minister, the ambassador, Kim Darroch, would remain in his post.

