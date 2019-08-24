'If They Tax Our Tech Companies, We Will Tax Their Wine': Trump on France's Digital Tax on US Companies

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Friday reiterated criticism of a French proposal to levy a tax aimed at big US technology companies and threatened again to retaliate by taxing French wine.

Speaking to reporters at the White House before leaving for a Group of Seven summit in France, Trump said he is not a "big fan" of tech companies but "those are great American companies and frankly I don't want France going out and taxing our companies."

"And if they do that ... we'll be taxing their wine like they've never seen before," he said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.