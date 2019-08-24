Take the pledge to vote

'If They Tax Our Tech Companies, We Will Tax Their Wine': Trump on France's Digital Tax on US Companies

He was speaking at the White House before leaving for a Group of Seven summit in France.

Reuters

Updated:August 24, 2019, 7:02 PM IST
'If They Tax Our Tech Companies, We Will Tax Their Wine': Trump on France's Digital Tax on US Companies
File image of Donald Trump. (Image: AP)
Washington: US President Donald Trump on Friday reiterated criticism of a French proposal to levy a tax aimed at big US technology companies and threatened again to retaliate by taxing French wine.

Speaking to reporters at the White House before leaving for a Group of Seven summit in France, Trump said he is not a "big fan" of tech companies but "those are great American companies and frankly I don't want France going out and taxing our companies."

"And if they do that ... we'll be taxing their wine like they've never seen before," he said.

