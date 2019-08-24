'If They Tax Our Tech Companies, We Will Tax Their Wine': Trump on France's Digital Tax on US Companies
He was speaking at the White House before leaving for a Group of Seven summit in France.
File image of Donald Trump. (Image: AP)
Washington: US President Donald Trump on Friday reiterated criticism of a French proposal to levy a tax aimed at big US technology companies and threatened again to retaliate by taxing French wine.
Speaking to reporters at the White House before leaving for a Group of Seven summit in France, Trump said he is not a "big fan" of tech companies but "those are great American companies and frankly I don't want France going out and taxing our companies."
"And if they do that ... we'll be taxing their wine like they've never seen before," he said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bajaj Discover Modified into a Cafe Racer Can Challenge The Royal Enfield Continental GT 650
- Shah Rukh Khan Recalls Romancing Many Girls at Railway Stations
- Sonam Kapoor Has Iodine Deficiency, Issues Warning to Vegetarians and Vegans
- Jio Effect: Airtel May Offer Free Android STB, HD LED TV with Broadband, DTH Plans
- First Details of The OnePlus TV Confirmed: It Will Have a 55-Inch QLED Panel