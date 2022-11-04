‘If You Knew…’: Imran Khan’s Ex-Wife Reham Questions PTI Leader Claiming to Be Aware of Assassination Bid

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan held Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership responsible for not making adequate security arrangements for his long march.

She shared a video where PTI leader Ejaz Chaudhary is seen addressing a gathering of people where he is heard saying that he informed authorities in Wazirabad in advance that there would be an attack on Imran Khan but despite being made aware the authorities did not take any measures.

Imran Khan’s ex-wife shared the video, along with this caption: “The PTI leadership has been saying since evening that we knew in advance that there would be an attack in Wazirabad and had informed the local leadership and district administration, including Imran Khan, in this regard. If you knew, whose responsibility was it to make security arrangements in the province?”

Alhamdolillah we are a nation of 22 crore.

Not everyone is a disturbed kid like cult followers of Imran are.

And fyi my car shot at on the 2nd of Jan 2022 in Islamabad while PTI was in power with 17 cameras of safe city turned off.@betterpakistan & @AbsarAlamHaider got shot at https://t.co/mXS13lzuWQ — Reham Khan (@RehamKhan1) November 3, 2022

She also retweeted tweets that were critical of the PTI and also hit back at Imran Khan supporters who were criticising her. Reham Khan called PTI supporters ‘disturbed’ while replying to a tweet that asked her not to politicise the assassination attempt.

You should be ashamed of yourself for making such statements about our Khan sb at a time when the Nation weeps. But be thankful you are out of the country. Warna saara ghussa aapke upper nikaal lete. Lagta hai Shayan Ali ko aapke taraf bhi Bhejna parhe gaa. — Afifa (@AfifaAh44403466) November 3, 2022

The tweeter also can be seen warning Khan that if she were in Pakistan right now, the entire nation would have taken out its ‘anger’ on her. She pointed out that there was no footage available of the attack on her car earlier in January.

The ex-wife of the former prime minister claimed to have narrowly escaped an attack on her and alleged two shots were fired at her car and two motorbike-borne men tried to hold them hostage by aiming their guns at her car.

Former Pakistan prime minister and PTI chief Imran Khan suffered gunshot wounds to his leg on Thursday evening after assailants attacked the container carrying him and other senior party leaders. Senator Faisal Javed Khan, National Assembly member Ahmad Nasir Chattha and Omer Mayar were injured along with 10 others including Khan and one PTI worker Muazzam Nawaz lost his life.

One suspect was overpowered by a PTI worker and has been taken into police custody.

Imran Khan planned a long march to Islamabad as a planned protest against the coalition government and said the long march will continue, later from the hospital.

An enquiry has been launched into the attack but the former Pakistan prime minister claimed that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the Pakistan Army were involved in the attack.

